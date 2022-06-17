How to Watch Blue Bombers at Redblacks

Two-time defending Grey Cup Champion Blue Bombers look to remain perfect as they rematch with Redblacks on Friday.

A week after opening the season celebrating the 108th Grey Cup title with a 19-17 win at home over the Redblacks, the Blue Bombers hit the road for the first time this season for a rematch and the first of four back-to-back series this season.

How to Watch Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Ottawa Redblacks:

Match Date: June 17, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Ottawa Redblacks game with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

In his 10th Canadian Football League season, veteran quarterback Zach Collaros was pulled from last week’s game due to a hit to the head. Backup quarterback Dru Brown came in to set up the game-winning drive as Marc Liegghio’s 25-yard field goal gave the champs the win.

Redblacks veteran quarterback Jeremiah Masoli threw for 380 yards and a touchdown in the loss. With that score Masoli, in his ninth CFL season and first in Ottawa, now has 100 career touchdowns (81 passing, 19 rushing).

Wide receiver Jaelon Acklin shined in his Redblacks debut hauling in six catches for 143 yards, his second 100-plus yard game in 32 career games in the CFL.

The Blue Bombers have not lost to the Redblacks since August 2018, and Winnipeg has not lost in Ottawa since October 2016.

Regional restrictions may apply.