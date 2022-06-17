Skip to main content

How to Watch Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Ottawa Redblacks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two-time defending Grey Cup Champion Blue Bombers look to remain perfect as they rematch with Redblacks on Friday.

A week after opening the season celebrating the 108th Grey Cup title with a 19-17 win at home over the Redblacks, the Blue Bombers hit the road for the first time this season for a rematch and the first of four back-to-back series this season.

How to Watch Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Ottawa Redblacks:

Match Date: June 17, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Ottawa Redblacks game with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

In his 10th Canadian Football League season, veteran quarterback Zach Collaros was pulled from last week’s game due to a hit to the head. Backup quarterback Dru Brown came in to set up the game-winning drive as Marc Liegghio’s 25-yard field goal gave the champs the win.

Redblacks veteran quarterback Jeremiah Masoli threw for 380 yards and a touchdown in the loss. With that score Masoli, in his ninth CFL season and first in Ottawa, now has 100 career touchdowns (81 passing, 19 rushing).

Wide receiver Jaelon Acklin shined in his Redblacks debut hauling in six catches for 143 yards, his second 100-plus yard game in 32 career games in the CFL.

The Blue Bombers have not lost to the Redblacks since August 2018, and Winnipeg has not lost in Ottawa since October 2016.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
17
2022

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Ottawa Redblacks

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago0041086115h
CFL Football

How to Watch Blue Bombers at Redblacks

By Brandon Rush3 minutes ago
Jun 14, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) celebrates with shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and second baseman Luis Guillorme (13) after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Jun 11, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) rounds the bases signaling out to the fans during the second inning after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Giants vs. Pirates stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs28 minutes ago
Jun 15, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) scores the tying run on a sacrifice fly hit by Curt Casali (not pictured) against the Kansas City Royals in the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Jun 15, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrates with third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) after the Pirates defeated the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
USATSI_18548930
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Nationals

By Adam Childs33 minutes ago
USATSI_18547711
MLB

How to Watch Cardinals at Red Sox

By Adam Childs33 minutes ago
USATSI_17961234
MLB

How to Watch Marlins at Mets

By Adam Childs33 minutes ago
Connecticut Sun Jonquel Jones
WNBA

Storm at Sun stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas33 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy