How to Watch Edmonton Elks at BC Lions in Canadian Football: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Elks and Lions close out the Canadian Football League's opening week at BC Place on Saturday night in this huge matchup.

Neither the Elks nor Lions reached the CFL playoffs last season. Both teams hope to begin the climb back to contention Saturday night at BC Place in Vancouver.

Game Date: June 11, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Edmonton Elks at BC Lions game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The teams split two meetings last season, both played in Vancouver. Edmonton posted a 21-16 win in week three before BC came back with a 43-10 blowout victory in week 16.

The Elks have a new quarterback for 2022. Nick Arbuckle came over from the Argonauts after throwing for 1,158 yards and five touchdowns last season. The Georgia State product spent two years with the Stampeders as well.

Nathan Rourke will get the start at quarterback for BC to open the season. He backed up Mike Reilly last season and completed 63.4% of his throws for 754 yards and three touchdowns in limited action. 

Edmonton won't have veteran defensive back Aaron Grymes because of a knee injury while BC defensive lineman Woody Baron is out with an ankle issue.

The Elks are 125-85-4 against the Lions in a rivalry that dates to 1954.

