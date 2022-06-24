Skip to main content

How to Watch Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Winnipeg Blue Bombers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Friday night, the Hamilton Tigers-Cats and Winnipeg Blue Bombers meet in a rematch of the last two Grey Cups. The two-time defending champion Blue Bombers come into this game undefeated.

Last time the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Winnipeg Blue Bombers met, it was on the game's biggest stage. The 108th Grey Cup saw the Blue Bombers get by the TiCats 33-25 in overtime. That was their second Grey Cup meeting in a row, they also met in the 107th game in 2019. This budding postseason rivalry will get renewed on Friday night, in Week 3 of the 2022 season - the first meeting between the two teams this year.

Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros was named the MVP of last year's game, completing 65.6% of his passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns. Slotback Nic Demski was the Most Valuable Canadian, catching four passes for 27 yards and a score. Both players are back with the Blue Bombers this year.

The previous year was a more comfortable win for Winnipeg, 33-12. Running back Andrew Harris took home both Valuable Player awards in that one, picking up 134 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries on the ground, and another 35 yards and second touchdown on five catches.

As the teams come into this meeting, Winnipeg is undefeated two weeks into the season. The Blue Bombers opened their schedule with a home-and-home against the Ottawa Redblacks, winning both games by scores of 19-17 in the opener and 19-12 last week.

On the other side, the Tiger-Cats are still looking for their first win. They fell to the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-13 in their opener, then came close last week but fell to the Calgary Stampeders 33-30 in overtime. 

By Alex Barth
