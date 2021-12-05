How to Watch Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. Toronto Argonauts:

The top-seeded Argonauts plays host to Hamilton with a trip to the Grey Cup on the line when they take on the Tiger-Cats on Sunday.

The Canadian Football League division finals begin today in Toronto as the Argos enter their first playoff game since winning the Grey Cup in 2017 in search of their CFL-leading 18th title.

Hamilton dominated Montreal 23-12 in the division semifinals and, with a win, would advance to their second consecutive Grey Cup being held next Sunday in their home stadium.

All eyes will be on Toronto quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson’s availability after violating the league's COVID-19 protocol on Thursday. Bethel-Thompson must produce negative tests today in order to be permitted to play. Bethel-Thompson would be making his first playoff start. Since 2016, first-time playoff QB’s have gone 1-4 in five starts.

Should he not be cleared, Antonio Pipkin is slated to start behind center.

The Tiger-Cats have won five of their last six games, with the only loss in that span coming to the Argonauts.

After starting the season 0-2, Hamilton won eight of their final twelve behind quarterback Jeremiah Masoli’s steady play and the CFL’s second-best scoring defense allowing only 17.4 points per game.

This will mark the fifth time these squads have faced off in 2021, with Toronto winning three of the first four matchups.

