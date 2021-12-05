Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. Toronto Argonauts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The top-seeded Argonauts plays host to Hamilton with a trip to the Grey Cup on the line when they take on the Tiger-Cats on Sunday.
    Author:

    The Canadian Football League division finals begin today in Toronto as the Argos enter their first playoff game since winning the Grey Cup in 2017 in search of their CFL-leading 18th title.

    Hamilton dominated Montreal 23-12 in the division semifinals and, with a win, would advance to their second consecutive Grey Cup being held next Sunday in their home stadium.

    How to Watch Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. Toronto Argonauts:

    Match Date: Dec. 5, 2021

    Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPNEWS (G)

    Live stream the Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. Toronto Argonauts game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    All eyes will be on Toronto quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson’s availability after violating the league's COVID-19 protocol on Thursday. Bethel-Thompson must produce negative tests today in order to be permitted to play. Bethel-Thompson would be making his first playoff start. Since 2016, first-time playoff QB’s have gone 1-4 in five starts.

    Should he not be cleared, Antonio Pipkin is slated to start behind center.

    The Tiger-Cats have won five of their last six games, with the only loss in that span coming to the Argonauts.

    After starting the season 0-2, Hamilton won eight of their final twelve behind quarterback Jeremiah Masoli’s steady play and the CFL’s second-best scoring defense allowing only 17.4 points per game.

    This will mark the fifth time these squads have faced off in 2021, with Toronto winning three of the first four matchups.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs Toronto Argonauts

    TV CHANNEL: ESPNEWS
    Time
    12:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    argonauts cfl
    CFL Football

    How to Watch Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. Toronto Argonauts

    just now
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Liga ACB Basketball

    How to Watch Barca vs. Baskonia

    just now
    USATSI_17013390
    Formula 1

    How to Watch Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

    5 minutes ago
    Basketball Fans
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Georgia Tech at Georgia

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_4595343
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Loyola-Chicago at Vermont

    30 minutes ago
    UConn Huskies
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Notre Dame at UConn

    30 minutes ago
    Basketball Fans 5
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch UMass-Lowell at Massachusetts

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_15822427
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Belmont at Louisville

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 17, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots during the second half against the George Mason Patriots at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Northwestern at Maryland

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy