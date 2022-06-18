Skip to main content

How to Watch Saskatchewan Roughriders vs. Edmonton Elks in Canadian Football: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Roughriders began their 2022 season with a win last week, and now look to move to 2-0 when they take on the Elks Saturday night.

In week two action in the CFL, the Elks play their home opener, hosting the Roughriders. The Roughriders picked up a win in week one and are looking to improve to 2-0.

How to Watch Saskatchewan Roughriders vs. Edmonton Elks in Canadian Football Today:

Game Date: June 18, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Live stream the Saskatchewan Roughriders vs. Edmonton Elks game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

In their season-opening win, the Roughriders beat the reigning East Division champion Hamilton Tiger-Cats 30-13. Cody Fajardo completed 22-of-32 passes for 311 yards in that game, with Shaq Evans ending up the Roughriders' leading receiver with four catches for 92 yards.

It was the Saskatchewan defense that really staked its claim in the series opener though. The 'Riders held Hamilton to just 296 yards of total offense and 5.5 yards per play. They didn't just limit the TiCats though, they actively hindered them with eight sacks and six forced turnovers. Defensive lineman Pete Robertson led the way with two QB takedowns and a pass breakup. 

On the other side, Edmonton is looking to bounce back after a 59-15 loss in its opener. The Elks turned the ball over four times but did manage to move the ball well when maintaining possession, averaging 6.6 yards per play. 

Saturday's kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. Catch the game on ESPN 2.

Regional restrictions may apply.

