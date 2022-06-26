How to Watch Toronto Argonauts vs. BC Lions

After a blowout win in their opener, the Lions were off for week two. They'll return to action on Saturday, taking on the Argonauts.

The BC Lions opened their season in a big way, beating the Edmonton Elks 59-15 in week one. Unfortunately for the Lions, they didn't get to immediately capitalize on that momentum with a bye in week two. They'll get back at it Saturday night against the Toronto Argonauts, who are also 1-0.

How to Watch BC Lions vs. Toronto Argonauts in Canadian Football Today:

Game Date: June 25, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Live stream the BC Lions vs. Toronto Argonauts game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Quarterback Nathan Rourke shined in his first start with the Lions, completing 26 of 29 pass attempts for 282 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions, while adding 78 yards and two more scores on seven carries. His top wide receiver was Lucky Whitehead, who caught six passes for 110 yards.

On defense, the Lions got big contributions from a familiar face and long-time contributor in defensive back T.J. Lee. To begin his eighth CFL season, all with the Lions, Lee recorded two interceptions.

The Argos are coming off of a lower-scoring game, a 20-19 win over Montreal last week. Toronto's defense was ball-hawking in that one, with five pass breakups and an interception from Tavarus McFadden.

This will be the final game of the week three CFL slate. Kickoff is at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN 2.

Regional restrictions may apply.