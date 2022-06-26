Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Argonauts vs. BC Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After a blowout win in their opener, the Lions were off for week two. They'll return to action on Saturday, taking on the Argonauts.

The BC Lions opened their season in a big way, beating the Edmonton Elks 59-15 in week one. Unfortunately for the Lions, they didn't get to immediately capitalize on that momentum with a bye in week two. They'll get back at it Saturday night against the Toronto Argonauts, who are also 1-0.

How to Watch BC Lions vs. Toronto Argonauts in Canadian Football Today:

Game Date: June 25, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Live stream the BC Lions vs. Toronto Argonauts game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Quarterback Nathan Rourke shined in his first start with the Lions, completing 26 of 29 pass attempts for 282 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions, while adding 78 yards and two more scores on seven carries. His top wide receiver was Lucky Whitehead, who caught six passes for 110 yards. 

On defense, the Lions got big contributions from a familiar face and long-time contributor in defensive back T.J. Lee. To begin his eighth CFL season, all with the Lions, Lee recorded two interceptions.

The Argos are coming off of a lower-scoring game, a 20-19 win over Montreal last week. Toronto's defense was ball-hawking in that one, with five pass breakups and an interception from Tavarus McFadden.

This will be the final game of the week three CFL slate. Kickoff is at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN 2.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
25
2022

Toronto Argonauts vs. BC Lions

TV CHANNEL: ESPN 2
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 18, 2022; Frisco, Texas, USA; FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira (10) controls the ball against the Vancouver Whitecaps in the second half at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Austin FC vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jun 18, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after flying out during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Angels

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
USATSI_18591115
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Padres

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
imago0025199445h
WNBA

How to Watch Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
BASEBALL
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Modesto Nuts at Fresno Grizzlies

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
USATSI_15476570
UFC

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot

By Brandon Rush2 minutes ago
imago0025199445h
CFL Football

How to Watch Toronto Argonauts vs. BC Lions

By Alex Barth2 minutes ago
USATSI_18585252
Athletes Unlimited Softball

How to Watch the Athletes Unlimited Softball

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
USATSI_18262426 (2)
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch El Paso Chihuahuas at Sacramento River Cats

By Phil Watson32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy