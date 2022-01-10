Skip to main content

How to Watch Champions Hockey League Semifinal: Frölunda HC vs. Rögle BK: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Rogle enters the second leg of the Champions Hockey League semifinals with a 5-3 lead over Frolunda.

The semifinals of the Champions Hockey League conclude on Tuesday as Frolunda takes on Rogle, with Rogle holding a 5-3 lead heading into the second leg.

How to Watch Frölunda HC vs. Rögle BK Today:

Match Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live Stream Frölunda HC vs. Rögle BK on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Frolunda took a 1-0 lead in the first period off a Johan Sundstrom goal, but Rogle went on top with a two-goal second period, with Ted Brithen and Samuel Johannesson both scoring.

The two teams then combined for five goals in the third period, including a pair from Brithen.

Both of these teams compete in the Swedish Hockey League, where Rögle currently leads the overall standings while Frölunda sits in fourth place.

In the quarterfinals, Rögle took on HC Sparta Praha out of the Czech Republic, winning the two legs by a combined score of 6–5 despite losing 3–1 in the second leg.

As for Frölunda, it won an all-Swedish quarterfinal against Leksands by an 8–5 aggregate. After going up 5–2 in the first leg, the team managed a 3–3 draw in the second game, with Ryan Lasch, Max Friberg and Elmer Söderblom each scoring a goal in the match.

The final round of this tournament is scheduled for March, though it's still unclear what that will look like, as COVID led to the cancelation of the semifinal between EHC Red Bull Munchen and Tappara.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
11
2022

Champions Hockey League Semifinal: Frölunda HC vs. Rögle BK

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
2:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
