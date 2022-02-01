How to Watch Champions Hockey League Semifinal: EHC Munchen vs Tappara

After nearly a month delay, Red Bull Munchen faces Tappara in the Champions Hockey League semifinals.

EHC Red Bull Munchen and Tappara were supposed to play a two-leg semifinal in the Champions Hockey League back in January, but due to a COVID issue, the legs were originally canceled.

How to Watch EHC Munchen vs Tappara Today:

Match Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Match Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Ultimately, the decision was made to just play the second leg, which was then postponed again, but now the two sides are finally set to meet, with the winner playing Rogle in March to determine the winner of the 2021-22 Champions Hockey League.

Tappara made the quarterfinals after winning Group E with three wins, two overtime wins and one loss. From there, the team advanced to the Round of 16, beating Vaxjo Lakers by a 6-4 aggregate, then defeating Dragons de Rouen by a 7-3 aggregate in the quarterfinals.

As for EHC Red Bull Munchen, the team finished second to Rogle in Group D, with four wins and two losses in that round. From there, it beat HC Fribourg-Gotteron in the Round of 16 and just snuck past Lukko in the quarterfinals.

Munchen finished as the runners-up in the 2018-2019 Champions Hockey League, losing to Frolunda in the final. Tappara has never advanced this far in the tournament.

