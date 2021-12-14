Skip to main content
    •
    December 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Frölunda HC vs. Leksands IF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Frolunda HC and Leksands IF meet in the second leg of the Champions Hockey League quarterfinals.
    Author:

    The quarterfinals of the 2021-22 Champions Hockey League will conclude on Wednesday with all eight teams in action, including the only match between two teams from the same nation as Swedish team Leksands takes on Frolunda.

    How to Watch Frölunda HC vs. Leksands IF Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 14, 2021

    Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NHL Network

    Live Stream Frölunda HC vs. Leksands IF on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The first leg of this round saw Frolunda win 5-2, with Frolunda scoring three goals in three minutes during the third period to pull away.

    Frolunda got a pair of goals from Patrik Carlsson in the match, as well as goals from Elmer Soderblom, Jens Olsson and Stefan Elliott.

    Max Friberg had three assists in the contest.

    As for Leksands, the team scored twice in the first period, with Max Veronneau getting the first goal of the game off assists from Carter Camper and Patrik Zackrisson. Zackrisson also assisted on Lian Bichsel's goal later in the first period that tied the match at two, with Benjamin Thomas also credited with an assist on that play.

    Leksand is familiar with comeback wins in this tournament, as it was down 4-0 after the first leg of its first match with EC KAC before outscoring the Austrian team 8-1 in the second leg to advance.

    Both of these teams compete in the Swedish Hockey League, Frolunda is currently second in the league standings, while Leksands is seventh.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    14
    2021

    Frölunda HC vs. Leksands IF

    TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Champions Hockey League Frolunda
    Champions Hockey League

    How to Watch Frölunda HC vs. Leksands IF

    16 seconds ago
    Udinese Soccer Serie A Coppa Italia
    Coppa Italia

    How to Watch Udinese vs. Crotone

    1 hour ago
    Venezia Soccer Serie A Coppa Italia
    Coppa Italia

    How to Watch Venezia vs Ternana

    3 hours ago
    Tennis
    ATP World Tour

    How to Watch Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger & Maia 2-ATP Challenger: Early Rounds

    6 hours ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet (14) shoots over Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Suns at Clippers

    13 hours ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives in as he is defended by Sacramento Kings forward Tristian Thompson (13) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

    14 hours ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives to the basket around Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) during the second half at Paycom Center. Dallas won 103-84. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

    14 hours ago
    Dec 5, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) passes the football in the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

    14 hours ago
    Dec 5, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) runs with the football in the second half against the Chicago Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn (94) at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

    14 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy