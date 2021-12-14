How to Watch Frölunda HC vs. Leksands IF

Frolunda HC and Leksands IF meet in the second leg of the Champions Hockey League quarterfinals.

The quarterfinals of the 2021-22 Champions Hockey League will conclude on Wednesday with all eight teams in action, including the only match between two teams from the same nation as Swedish team Leksands takes on Frolunda.

The first leg of this round saw Frolunda win 5-2, with Frolunda scoring three goals in three minutes during the third period to pull away.

Frolunda got a pair of goals from Patrik Carlsson in the match, as well as goals from Elmer Soderblom, Jens Olsson and Stefan Elliott.

Max Friberg had three assists in the contest.

As for Leksands, the team scored twice in the first period, with Max Veronneau getting the first goal of the game off assists from Carter Camper and Patrik Zackrisson. Zackrisson also assisted on Lian Bichsel's goal later in the first period that tied the match at two, with Benjamin Thomas also credited with an assist on that play.

Leksand is familiar with comeback wins in this tournament, as it was down 4-0 after the first leg of its first match with EC KAC before outscoring the Austrian team 8-1 in the second leg to advance.

Both of these teams compete in the Swedish Hockey League, Frolunda is currently second in the league standings, while Leksands is seventh.

