    January 4, 2022
    How to Watch Rögle BK vs. Frölunda HC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Rögle and Frölunda meet in the semifinals of the Champions Hockey League.
    The semifinals of the 2021-22 Champions Hockey League will begin on Tuesday, with the two remaining Swedish teams in this season's competition, Rögle BK and Frölunda HC, facing off in the first leg of the round.

    How to Watch Rögle BK vs. Frölunda HC Today:

    Match Date: Jan. 4, 2022

    Match Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NHL Network

    Both of these teams in the Swedish Hockey League, where Rögle currently leads the overall standings while Frölunda sits in fourth place.

    These two teams played an SHL game on Nov. 18, with Rögle winning 4-3. 

    In the quarterfinals, Rögle took on HC Sparta Praha out of the Czech Republic, winning the two legs by a combined score of 6-5, despite losing 3-1 in the second leg, with a Brady Ferguson goal being the only thing that saved the team from having to go to overtime.

    As for Frölunda, it won an all-Swedish quarterfinal against Leksands by an 8-5 aggregate. After going up 5-2 in the first leg, the team managed a 3-3 draw in the second game, with Ryan Lasch, Max Friberg and Elmer Soderblom each scoring a goal in the match.

    The second leg of this round will be played on Jan. 11, with the winner then advancing to the final in March to face the winner of EHC Red Bull Munchen and Tappara.

