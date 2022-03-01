Skip to main content

How to Watch Rögle BK vs. Tappara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 2022 Champions Hockey League championship will feature two dominant clubs in Rogle BK and Tappara facing off today.

This will be a very intense matchup between two very good teams that have never faced each other. Rogle BK is riding a three-game winning streak and hoping to carry that into today to make it four straight wins.

How to Watch Rogle BK vs Tappara Today:

Match Date: March 1, 2022

Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live Stream Rogle BK vs Tappara on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tappara has split wins and losses over the last four games. The club has had issues keeping the opposing puck out of the goal considering it had allowed 10 total goals in the three games it lost in Swedish Hockey League play. Today will be a big test for Tappara.

Rogle BK has scored 11 goals in the last three wins while allowing seven goals to be scored. The last convincing win for Tappara came against Saipa when the club had a dominant 6-2 victory for the Swedish Hockey League play.

As far as the group play goes, both of these teams are 5-1 and looking to win a championship today.

Tune into NHL at 1 p.m. ET to see which of these two dominant clubs will be able to come out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
1
2022

Rogle BK

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
