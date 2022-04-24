Skip to main content

How to Watch Charreadas en Fuego: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Charreadas en Fuego is a traditional equestrian and livestock event showcasing disciplines in the field here today.

Charreadas en Fuego is a traditional equestrian and livestock event showcasing disciplines in the field. The disciplines that are showcased feature equestrian events, skill and mastery as well as other events with other livestock. Charreadas en Fuego is an event in this sport that will take place today with several exciting events for men and women with these animals. 

How to Watch Charreadas en Fuego today:

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESTRELLA (KRCA-Los Angeles, CA)

Watch Charreadas en Fuego online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Charreadas en Fuego features a lot of sports with horses as well as other livestock, but the highlights are the horse events:

As mentioned this event is primarily about the horses, who were the reason these events started over four hundred years ago when Spanish settlers were not allowed to ride or use the horses in Mexico, then they breed and started creating their own equestrian history.

The ideal horse for these events is the American Quarter Horse as well as the Azteca horse.

These events showcase men and women with riding and other disciplines in the equestrian world. The men are referred to as “charros” while the women are “escaramuza charras” with their own styles, outfits and flair that they bring to the sport.

Some of the events are the Cala de Caballo, Piales, Colas en le Lienzo, Jineteo de Toro, Terna en el Ruedo, Jineteo de Yegua, Manganas a pie o a Caballo and the Paso de la Muerte.

These events have also inspired movies, music and more becoming huge, festival-style events for communities as they come together to watch the mastery of equestrian skill and Mexican culture. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

