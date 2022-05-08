Skip to main content

How to Watch Charreadas en Fuego: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The weekly Charreadas en Fuego is here just in time to gather for Mother's Day.

After you take out mom for lunch for Mother's Day, a great way to wind down and celebrate is by watching Charreadas en Fuego. This equestrian event steeped in tradition is based in Guadalajara, Mexico. Similarly to baseball in the United States, the Charreadas is widely considered the national pastime of Mexico. This particular rodeo has become traditional in its own right airing on Sunday afternoons. This is the Mexican Rodeo Federation's weekly show featuring Charro stars.

How to Watch Charreadas en Fuego today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESTRELLA (KRCA-Los Angeles, CA)

Watch Charreadas en Fuego online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Some of the events today will include piles en el lienzo, where a cowboy attempts to rope the legs of a fast mare. Another featured event is called Paso de la Muerte, where a rider will ride bareback while attempting to mount another horse. 

That is just the tip of the iceberg as this weekly event will run for four hours that includes plenty of music and traditional pageantry. The traditional dress of the charros and charras in this long standing cultural event is reason alone to tune in. Don't miss a moment with Estrella TV. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
8
2022

Charreadas en Fuego

TV CHANNEL: ESTRELLA (KRCA-Los Angeles, CA)
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
imago1011844007h
Charreadas en Fuego

How to Watch Charreadas en Fuego

