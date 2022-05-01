Skip to main content

How to Watch Charreadas en Fuego: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Charreadas en Fuego is a livestock event mostly with horses and one rich in Mexican history. It takes place again on Sunday.

The world of equestrian events and horse riding, skill and racing is on full display with the charreadas en fuego. These events are steeped in Mexican history full of skill and aptitude for the riders that will be in the arena here today.

How to Watch Charreadas en Fuego today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESTRELLA (KRCA-Los Angeles, CA)

Watch Charreadas en Fuego online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Charreada events are great for everyone that loves horses and the athletic world of livestock:

These tournaments typically feature eight events with horses and other events with livestock that showcase the skills of the charro’s (men) and escaramuza charra (women) as they work with the animals.

The Cala de Caballo is a demonstration of control of the horse, good rein and education. The riders must show good governance, gait, gallop, run, stirrup, meekness and postures.

In Piales, the riders showcase their ability to use a lasso while riding their horses to catch and stop another horse that is not being ridden. Colas en la Lienzo is also referred to as steer wrestling as the rider tries to tie a rope around a bull that is running free in the arena.

Speaking of bulls, the Jineteo de toro is a traditional bull riding event without horses while the Terna en el Ruedo goes back to riding the horse, but as a team tries to rope a bull with two ropes.

The last three events are the Jineteo de Yeguna (bareback bronco riding), Manganas a pie o a Caballo (roping a horse on foot in eight minutes or three attempts) and the Paso de la Muerte (a bareback racing event) are also some of the more popular events in a Charreadas en Fuego.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
1
2022

Charreadas en Fuego

TV CHANNEL: ESTRELLA (KRCA-Los Angeles, CA)
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
