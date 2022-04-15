Skip to main content

How to Watch Abilene Christian vs. Fresno State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After taking the series opener, Abilene Christian looks to take the series win on Friday night when it takes on Fresno State in college baseball.

Abilene Christian is in California this weekend for a three-game non-conference series against Fresno State. The Wildcats grabbed the first game of the set and can get back over .500 on the season with a win on Friday.

How to Watch Abilene Christian vs. Fresno State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 15, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium 3

Live stream Abilene Christian vs. Fresno State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

A six-run first inning sparked the Wildcats on Thursday on their way to a 7-2 win. That scoring burst included two home runs, one from junior center fielder Grayson Tatrow and another from sophomore shortstop Bash Randall. Tatrow and Randall are first and second respectively on the team in home runs this season — Tatrow with nine and Randall with six.

Meanwhile, the loss halted a Fresno State stretch of three wins in four games. Before talking on the Wildcats, the Bulldogs put up an impressive 19-0 win over Sacramento State on Tuesday. Fresno State batters hit eight home runs in that game.

Friday's pitching matchup features sophomore Tyler Morgan for Abilene Christian going up against fellow sophomore Ixan Henderson from Fresno State. Henderson's start to the season has been fantastic — he's 6-2 in eight starts with a 1.49 ERA. He's compiled 69 strikeouts in 48.1 innings, with batters hitting .173 against him. Against New Mexico in his last outing, he allowed just one run on three hits in seven innings, while striking out 11 hitters.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
15
2022

Abilene Christian vs. Fresno State

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 3
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
