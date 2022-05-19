How to Watch Air Force at New Mexico in College Baseball

Air Force plays for a spot in Mountain West Conference tournament as it visits New Mexico on Thursday for this college baseball game.

Air Force (25-26) enters the final weekend of the regular season tied with Fresno State for fourth place in the Mountain West Conference, adding significance to its series at New Mexico (20-31) that opens on Thursday. Only the top four teams in the MWC advance to the tournament and the Falcons own the tiebreaker over the Bulldogs.

Game Date: May 19, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

The Lobos took two of three at Air Force the last time the teams met back March 25-27 and beat New Mexico State on Tuesday after getting swept at California last weekend.

While taking two of three from San Jose State at home last weekend, the Falcons took a 30-9 loss in Sunday's series finale. Air Force will go to its ace, right-hander Paul Skenes, to open the series. He is 8-2 in 12 starts with a 2.71 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 69.2 innings and has 77 strikeouts.

New Mexico is scheduled to go with left-hander Matt Haley on Thursday. He is 2-4 with an 8.02 ERA and 1.82 WHIP in nine starts and 14 appearances, covering 55 innings.

The Lobos have won eight of the last 11 meetings against the Falcons at Santa Ana Star Field in Albuquerque and lead the all-time series 148-53.

