How to Watch Air Force at New Mexico in College Baseball

With two games left in the regular season, Air Force is right on the verge of locking up a spot in the Mountain West conference tournament. The Falcons can punch their ticket on Friday when they take on New Mexico in the second game of a three-game series.

How to Watch Air Force vs. New Mexico in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 20, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Heading into Friday, Air Force is in fourth place - the final playoff spot - in the Mountain West standings at 14-14 in the conference. Fresno State sits one game back at 13-15, and is on the road at second-place Nevada this weekend. The Falcons own the head-to-head tiebreaker, having won four of the six matchups between the two teams in the regular season.

With all of that on the line, Air Force started out the weekend in a big way. The Falcons topped the Lobos 25-6 in Game 1 of the series on Thursday. Sophomore first baseman Sam Kulasingam came up a double short of the cycle, finishing 4-for-7 with four runs driven in and four runs scored. Kulasingham has been one of the best hitters in all of college baseball this year and is now batting a season-high .419. That ranks third nationally.

In total, 12 of the Falcons' 29 hits went for extra bases, including four home runs. It wasn't a bad day at the plate for the Lobos either. Third baseman Willie Cano saw the ball well, going 2-for-4 with double and two runs driven in. Cano is now batting .306, which is second on the Lobos.

Will Air Force get the win it needs to lock up a postseason spot on Friday? Or will New Mexico extend the drama to the final day of the regular season? Catch the first pitch at 7 p.m. ET on Stadium 2.

