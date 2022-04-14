Air Force vs. Nevada Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Air Force vs. Nevada in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mountain West opponents Air Force and Nevada come into this weekend's series riding high. The action gets started between the two Thursday afternoon.

This weekend, Air Force takes on Nevada in a three-game Mountain West series beginning on Thursday. Both teams have been hitting the ball well in recent weeks, and this projects to be a high-scoring affair.

How to Watch Air Force vs. Nevada in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 14, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium 2

Nevada had won five games before falling to UNLV in the final game of last weekend's three-game series, 9-8. During that six-game stretch, the Wolfpack were averaging 13.2 runs per game.

Heading into this weekend's series, Nevada is 16-14 this season. The Wolfpack are 9-5 in conference play, good for No. 2 in the Mountain West.

Air Force took two of three games from California Baptist University last weekend. The Falcons have won five of their last six, averaging 9.2 runs per game in that window. Winning this weekend's series would get the Falcons back to .500, and they're 14-16 in 2022.

Sophomore righty Paul Skenes has been the weekend series opener for the Falcons for most of this season. Thursday should be his eighth start; he's 4-2 with a 2.70 ERA through the first seven, with 44 strikeouts in 36.2 innings.

Meanwhile, Nevada has moved sophomore righty Peyton Stumbo into a starting role the last two weeks after he opened the season in the bullpen. Stumbo has gone six innings in each of his two starts this season.

