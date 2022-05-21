Air Force vs. New Mexico stream: Watch online, TV channel

Air Force will look to secure the sweep over New Mexico with a win today in the final regular-season game today.

Air Force is on the road at New Mexico this weekend for their final Mountain West series of the season before the conference tournament begins next week.

How to Watch Air Force at New Mexico in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium 1

Live stream the Air Force at New Mexico game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Air Force is currently 27-26 overall on the season and 15-14 in conference play. New Mexico is 20-33 overall with a Mountain West record of 9-20.

The Lobos will undoubtedly be trying to bounce back after a rather embarrassing 25-6 defeat in the first game of the series on Thursday. Air Force scored in all but the eighth inning, recording 29 hits. The win broke several records, including most runs in a game for Air Force in Mountain West play and most home runs for an Air Force team in a season at 78.

The Falcons pulled off a win last night, beating the Lobos 12-6. Despite the Lobos having the lead after two innings, the Falcons put up another six runs over the next four innings to take the lead and eventually the game.

Air Force will look to end its season on a three-game win streak with one final win today.

Regional restrictions may apply.