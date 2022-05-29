How to Watch the Mountain West Tournament: Air Force vs. San Jose State

Undefeated Air Force look to stay that way in a rematch against San Jose State for the Mountain West tournament title in baseball on Saturday.

Air Force has not lost in the Mountain West tournament, comprised of four teams including the Falcons, UNLV, Nevada and San Jose State. On top of all that, they are the lowest seed of the tournament at No. 4. If Air Force wins this game, they are the Mountain West champs. If San Jose State wins, there will be a seventh game of this tournament in a winner-take-all contest.

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

The Falcons came out the gates firing, knocking off No. 1 UNLV 5-2. They then beat No. 3 San Jose State in convincing fashion yesterday by a score of 7-3. It landed them the first spot in the championship title game in San Diego.

Doyle Gerhing was the true star of that game and the reason they will be playing tonight. The righty sophomore went seven-and-one-third innings innings and struck out 13, which is a career-best mark. He gave up only four hits while sitting down his first eight batters. The Spartans didn't score their three runs until the bottom of the ninth.

San Jose State will need much more offense if it is going to push this tournament to another game. The Spartans got a lot of that confidence back in their last game when they beat No. 2 Nevada in the previous game today. It was actually more like a walloping as the Spartans won 15-6.

If the Spartans can keep any of that momentum tonight, we'll see you tomorrow for this tournament.

