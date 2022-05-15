Auburn looks to complete the sweep of Alabama in the final game of this SEC matchup in college baseball.

Alabama and Auburn will complete their series today with game three. Auburn took games one and two by scores of 6-4 and 3-2 respectively. The wins improved Auburn's record to 35-16 overall and 15-11 in SEC play. Alabama's record is now 27-24 overall and 10-16 in conference play.

How to Watch Alabama at Auburn in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 15, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network (G)

Live stream the Alabama at Auburn game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In game one, Auburn took the lead in the bottom of the fifth with a pair of runs. Alabama answered in the top of the sixth with two runs of its own off of Drew Williamson's two-run homer to tie the game. The Tigers added one more run in the bottom of the sixth to secure the win.

Alabama started off game two on a strong foot scoring four runs in the first inning to take the early lead. Unfortunately for them, those were the only runs the Crimson Tide would score in the game. Auburn scored six unanswered runs between the fourth and seventh innings to capture the victory.

Auburn is currently only two games out of first place in the SEC West standings behind Arkansas and Texas A&M. Alabama is only one game out of last place sitting right in front of Mississippi State.

Both teams will be looking to make moves in conference standings as the SEC tournament approaches.

Regional restrictions may apply.