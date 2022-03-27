Skip to main content

How to Watch Alabama at Mississippi State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Sunday afternoon in college baseball action, Alabama will hit the road to face off against Mississippi State.

Looking at the schedule on Sunday around the wide world of sports, there will be plenty of great games to watch. For college baseball fans in particular, there will be plenty of good action. One intriguing game to watch today will feature Alabama traveling to take on Mississippi State.

How to Watch the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mississippi State Bulldogs Today:

Game Date: Mar. 27, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: SEC Network (Local)

Live stream the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mississippi State Bulldogs game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into this afternoon's game, the Crimson Tide are in need of getting on a winning streak. They are just 13-11 to begin the year and need to find their stride soon. Last time out, Alabama ended up losing to Mississippi State by a final score of 8-7.

On the other side of this matchup, the Bulldogs have started the year with a 15-9 record. While they have been better than Alabama, Mississippi State still needs to string a few wins together as well. The Bulldogs are fresh off of two wins to begin this series and will look for the sweep today.

Both of these teams are hungry for wins and both of them have a lot of talent on their rosters. This should be a very entertaining game to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

