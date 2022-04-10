Skip to main content

How to Watch Alabama at Ole Miss in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Sunday afternoon in college baseball action, Alabama will hit the road to take on Ole Miss.

The 2022 college baseball season will continue forward on Sunday with quite a few good games on the schedule. From ranked teams facing off to simply even matchups, fans will have their pick of options to watch. One intriguing game to keep an eye on today will feature Alabama hitting the road to take on Ole Miss.

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: SEC Network (G)

Ahead of today's game, the Crimson Tide have gone 20-12 to open up the season. Alabama looks like a team that could compete this season, but there is still a lot of work to do moving forward. Last time out, the Crimson Tide beat Ole Miss 12-10, taking the first two games of this series.

On the other side of this matchup, the Rebels are 19-11 so far this season. Ole Miss is a very similar team to Alabama in being a legitimate potential contender. After dropping the first two games of this series to the Crimson Tide, the Rebels will be looking for some revenge tonight.

Fans aren't going to want to miss this game. Both of these squads are extremely talented and should put on a good show today. Make sure to tune in to see who picks out with the big-time win.

