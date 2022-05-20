As Alabama tries to hold onto one of the final spots in the SEC baseball tournament, it faces a tough challenge in No. 5 Arkansas on Friday.

Alabama's baseball season comes down to the final weekend, with the Tide looking to hold onto one of the final spots in the SEC tournament. They're doing so against No. 5 Arkansas, as the Razorbacks have a chance to win the SEC West. The second game of the series takes place Friday night.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Arkansas in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 20, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Arkansas took the first game of the series Friday night, winning 7-3. With that win, the Razorbacks are now 18-10 in SEC play, tied with Texas A&M for the best record in the division.

Graduate right fielder Chris Lanzilli went 2-for-4 in that game, raising his season average to a team-best .309. Sophomore third baseman Cayden Wallace, who is right behind him hitting .306, hit a home run, his ninth of the year and drove in three runs on the night.

Sophomore center fielder and leadoff hitter Caden Rose played well for Alabama in the loss. Rose went 3-for-4 with a double and RBI. On the season, he's hitting a team-best .328 and is batting .444 over the last 12 games.

Friday's projected pitching matchup has freshman lefty Hagen Smith taking the ball for Arkansas against senior righty Jacob McNairy from Alabama. Smith is 6-2 in 13 starts this year with a 4.34 ERA. McNairy is 5-2, with an ERA of 4.60.

