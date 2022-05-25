Alabama vs. Arkansas Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch the SEC Baseball Tournament: Alabama vs. Arkansas in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Last weekend, Alabama pulled off a pair of upsets against then-No. 5 Arkansas to sneak into the SEC Tournament. After pulling off an upset in round one, the Crimson Tide are now set to face the Razorbacks again.

The second day of the SEC Baseball Tournament begins Wednesday morning, with a rematch from the final weekend of the regular season. No. 11 Arkansas is back in action after getting a first-round bye and will take on an Alabama team coming off an upset win in round one.

How to Watch the SEC Baseball Tournament in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 25, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream Alabama vs. Arkansas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Arkansas finished No. 3 in the SEC in 2022, with the top four seeds all receiving a first-round bye. The Razorbacks were 38-16 overall and 18-12 in the SEC.

Alabama slipped into the playoffs with two wins in the final weekend of the regular season. With those two wins, the Tide's final records were 30-25 overall and 12-17 in conference play.

Those two wins came against Arkansas last weekend in the final series of the regular season. Need to gain ground in the standings to earn a playoff spot, the Tide lost 7-3 on Thursday before earning a pair of offensive-driven wins - 8-6 on Friday and 18-5 on Saturday.

With those wins, Alabama earned the No. 11 seed in the SEC and faced No. 6 seed Georgia in the first round on Tuesday. The Tide's bats came out hot again, scoring three runs in the first inning on their way to a 5-3 win. Alabama's pitching staff matched that intensity, delivering 17 strikeouts.

Do the Crimson Tide have another upset in them? Or will Arkansas get revenge for last weekend's series? Tune in for first pitch of this one at 10:30 a.m. ET on SEC Network.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
25
2022

Alabama vs. Arkansas

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network
Time
10:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

ALABAMA BASEBALL
College Baseball

Alabama vs. Arkansas Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth44 seconds ago
IOWA BASEBALL
College Baseball

Penn State vs. Iowa stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth30 minutes ago
TEXAS LONGHORNS BASEBALL
College Baseball

Texas vs. Oklahoma State Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth30 minutes ago
Tennis
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch French Open Day 4

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022 French Open, 2nd Round

By Kristofer Habbas5 hours ago
May 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) and right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) celebrate with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
May 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) and right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) celebrate with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
May 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) scores a run on a sacrifice fly against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
May 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) scores a run on a sacrifice fly against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy