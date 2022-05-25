Alabama vs. Arkansas Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Last weekend, Alabama pulled off a pair of upsets against then-No. 5 Arkansas to sneak into the SEC Tournament. After pulling off an upset in round one, the Crimson Tide are now set to face the Razorbacks again.

The second day of the SEC Baseball Tournament begins Wednesday morning, with a rematch from the final weekend of the regular season. No. 11 Arkansas is back in action after getting a first-round bye and will take on an Alabama team coming off an upset win in round one.

How to Watch the SEC Baseball Tournament in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 25, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream Alabama vs. Arkansas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Arkansas finished No. 3 in the SEC in 2022, with the top four seeds all receiving a first-round bye. The Razorbacks were 38-16 overall and 18-12 in the SEC.

Alabama slipped into the playoffs with two wins in the final weekend of the regular season. With those two wins, the Tide's final records were 30-25 overall and 12-17 in conference play.

Those two wins came against Arkansas last weekend in the final series of the regular season. Need to gain ground in the standings to earn a playoff spot, the Tide lost 7-3 on Thursday before earning a pair of offensive-driven wins - 8-6 on Friday and 18-5 on Saturday.

With those wins, Alabama earned the No. 11 seed in the SEC and faced No. 6 seed Georgia in the first round on Tuesday. The Tide's bats came out hot again, scoring three runs in the first inning on their way to a 5-3 win. Alabama's pitching staff matched that intensity, delivering 17 strikeouts.

Do the Crimson Tide have another upset in them? Or will Arkansas get revenge for last weekend's series? Tune in for first pitch of this one at 10:30 a.m. ET on SEC Network.

Regional restrictions may apply.