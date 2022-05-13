Skip to main content

How to Watch Alabama vs. Auburn in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Iron Bowl rivalry heads to the diamond for the penultimate weekend of SEC play. Alabama hits the road to face Auburn in a three-game series, beginning on Friday.

One of the SEC's premier rivalries shifts to baseball this weekend. Alabama heads to Auburn to take on the Tigers in a three-game series beginning on Friday. The two teams are separated by just three games in the standings with two weeks left to play in the regular season. 

Both teams are coming off of mid-week wins. On Tuesday, Alabama went on the road and beat Jacksonville State 13-6. Alabama batters totaled 18 hits in the game, with five extra-base hits including three home runs. Junior infielder Zane Denton went 3-for-5 with a four-bagger and drove in five runs. Denton leads the tide with 12 home runs and 41 RBIs this season.

Auburn took on another in-state foe on Tuesday in Troy. The Tigers had 11 hits in an 11-4 win while the Tigers' pitching staff allowed just five hits. Senior first baseman Sonny DiChiara hit his 16th home run of the year in that game and is now batting an SEC-best .412 this year.

First pitch of the three-game series is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday. You can catch the action on the SEC Network.

