Alabama vs. South Carolina Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Alabama wraps up its three-game series with South Carolina on Saturday, looking to get a big win before heading back to Tuscaloosa.

How to Watch Alabama at South Carolina in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network (Local)

The Crimson Tide headed into the weekend series with the Gamecocks trying to find consistency in their season.

They came in fresh off two straight SEC series losses to Tennessee and Georgia. Both the Volunteers and Bulldogs were top-ten teams and Alabama didn't play poorly, but it was still tough not to pick up a couple of wins.

Alabama did pick up series wins against Mississippi State and Ole Miss before those two weekends, so the Crimson TIde have shown they can play good baseball.

Saturday, though, South Carolina will be looking to send them home with a loss as it tries to turn around a tough season.

The Gamecocks came into the series just 6-12 in the SEC and under .500 overall at 19-20.

This year, it has been a struggle for a South Carolina team that is used to being near the top of the conference standings.

