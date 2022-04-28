Skip to main content

How to Watch Alabama vs. South Carolina in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In one of the earlier SEC series this weekend, Alabama heads to Columbia to take on South Carolina. Alabama is looking to make a late push in a tight SEC West division.

We're getting late in the college baseball regular season, but there's still time for Alabama to make a late charge up the standings in a crowded SEC West. The Crimson Tide's next test comes in the form of a three-game inter-division series at South Carolina this weekend.

How to Watch Alabama vs. South Carolina in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream Alabama vs. South Carolina on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Alabama heads into this series 25-17 on the season and 9-9 against SEC teams. That's good for fifth place in the division but is just three games back of first place Arkansas.

Lately, the Tide's pitching staff has really found its stride. Alabama held No. 10 Georgia to just seven total runs in three games last weekend, including a 3-0 shutout of the Bulldogs on Sunday. 

Junior righty Garrett McMillan has been the Tide's Friday night starter so far this year. He's been a workhorse, with his 59.2 innings pitched ranking third in the SEC. McMillan has gone at least 5.0 innings in each of his 10 starts. He's 4-3 in those starts with a 3.32 ERA and 61 strikeouts. 

South Carolina has rotated Friday starters this season. Junior righty Brett Thomas got the ball last week as an opener, but graduate lefty John Gilreath did most of the heavy lifting throwing five innings while allowing just two hits and one run while striking out five hitters.

