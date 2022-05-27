Skip to main content

How to Watch the SEC Baseball Tournament: Alabama vs. Texas A&M in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Alabama already has two major upsets under its belt in the SEC Baseball Tournament. On Friday, the Crimson Tide face their toughest test yet going up against No. 3 Texas A&M.

Through three days of the SEC Baseball Tournament, Alabama's underdog run has been the biggest story. The Crimson Tide have already pulled off two major upsets in the first two rounds and now face their biggest challenge yet in No. 3 Texas A&M on Friday.

How to Watch the Big Ten Baseball Tournament in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 27, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream Alabama vs. Texas A&M on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tide finished the regular season 30-25, with a 12-17 conference record. It took two wins against No. 5 Arkansas on the final weekend of the season for them to get into the tournament as the 11th seed.

In the first round, Alabama faced sixth-seed Georgia, coming away with a 5-3 win. The Tide then once again faced Arkansas, the third seed, and held on to win 4-3. 

Now, they try to extend this improbable run against Texas A&M - the second seed in the tournament. The Aggies finished the year 36-17 and were 19-11 in the highly-competitive SEC. After receiving a first-round bye, they comfortably knocked off seventh-seed Florida on Thursday with a 10-0 win.

Despite the disparity in records, Alabama played Texas A&M very well during the regular season. In a three-game series in early April, the Aggies grabbed the first win 3-2, before Alabama won back-to-back games by scores of 10-9 and 8-4.

Will Alabama's upset ways and success against Texas A&M continue? Or will the Aggies end the run? First pitch is currently set for 5:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

How To Watch

May
27
2022

Alabama vs. Texas A&M

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network
Time
5:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
