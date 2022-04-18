Arizona wraps up its road trip with a two-game series against Creighton on Monday.

Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska is every Division I baseball program's ultimate destination. But it won't be the College World Series at stake on Monday when Arizona (24-12) opens a two-game non-conference series with Creighton (21-8).

How to Watch Arizona at Creighton in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

The Wildcats come to Omaha looking to snap a two-game skip after losing two of three over the weekend at Utah in Pac-12 play. Senior left-hander Holden Christian is scheduled to start for Arizona. A graduate transfer from Loyola Marymount, he has a 4.15 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 14 relief appearances and 17.1 innings to go with five saves.

Sophomore catcher Daniel Susac is slashing .385/.436/.627 in 36 games with seven home runs and shares the team lead with 34 RBIs. Sophomore outfielder Chase Davis has a team-high 11 home runs and also has 34 RBIs.

Creighton is 6-0 in Big East play and comes off a three-game sweep at St. John's over the weekend. The Bluejays will start junior right-hander Dylan Tebrake, who has made 10 starts and has a 2.81 ERA with 53 strikeouts in 51.1 innings. The reigning Big East Pitcher of the Year was 8-0 in 12 starts last season.

Sophomore utilityman Alan Roden is an everyday, everywhere player and leads Creighton with a .382/.500/.600 slash line with team-highs in doubles (13) and stolen bases (eight). Junior outfielder Jared Wegner is slashing .349/.463/.706 with team leading totals of nine home runs and 32 RBIs.

