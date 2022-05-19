Arizona and Oregon will kick off their final three-game Pac-12 series of the season today in college baseball.

Arizona is on the road this weekend for its final Pac-12 series of the year against Oregon. The Wildcats are currently in fourth place in the Pac-12 standings with a conference record of 16-11 and an overall record of 35-18. The Ducks are right below the Wildcats in conference standings with a record of 15-12 in Pac-12 play and an overall record of 32-21.

How to Watch Arizona at Oregon in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 19, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)

Live stream the Arizona at Oregon game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Most recently, Arizona play a three-game series against Pac-12 leader Oregon State. Despite being the underdogs in the series, the Wildcats pulled off the upset by winning two of three to take the series. The first game 12-9 loss but the Cats battled back to win the contest 5-2 and the third 10-5.

Oregon is coming off of a non-conference win against No. 10 Gonzaga on Tuesday. A walk-off double by freshman Jacob Walsh into the right corner scored the tying and winning runs. The Ducks had scored three in the first inning but were blanked for the next seven and allowed the Zags to put up four during that tie. It was a great come-from-behind win for Oregon in preparation for this final series.

With both teams battling for seeding in the conference tournament, this series is bound to be competitive and fun to watch for fans of the schools.

