Arizona and Oregon appear to be on a collision course for a rematch next week in the Pac-12 tournament.

Oregon (33-21) drew first blood in their final regular-season series, beating No. 25 Arizona (35-19) by a 10-4 score Thursday night. Both teams are 16-12 in Pac-12 Conference play and will likely finish fourth and fifth. That sets up a rematch next week in the first round of the conference tournament.

How to Watch Arizona at Oregon in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 20, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (IN)

Live stream the Arizona at Oregon college baseball game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Ducks struck for five runs in the second inning, fueled by Tanner Smith's three-run homer and led 8-1 after four innings. Smith added a solo homer in the fourth. The Wildcats had chances, with 12 baserunners, five walks and a hit batsman, but stranded 11 men on base.

Arizona will turn to ace Garrett Irvin on Friday to get even in the series. The left-hander is 5-3 with a 2.65 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 13 starts and 78 innings. The Wildcats come to Eugene off taking two of three at home last weekend from then-No. 2 Oregon State.

Right-hander Isaac Ayon is scheduled for Oregon. In 14 appearances and 13 starts, he is 3-3 with a 5.74 ERA and 1.58 WHIP in 69 innings.

The Wildcats are 28-15-1 against the Ducks and took two of three last season in Tucson.

Regional restrictions may apply.