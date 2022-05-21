Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona at Oregon in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oregon will try to make it five in a row with a win over Arizona in its final regular-season game today.

Arizona and Oregon will meet one last time in regular-season play in today's final Pac-12 game of the season. Last night, the Ducks won the second game of the series in a close 4-3 victory for their fourth win in a row. 

How to Watch Arizona at Oregon in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Oregon (IN)

Live stream the Arizona at Oregon game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats' loss drops them to 35-20 on the season and 16-13 in Pac-12 play. With only eight teams playing in the conference tournament next week, Arizona would have rather picked up a few wins this weekend for a higher seed. A win today will not be enough to overtake Oregon, but it will save a bit of pride if the Cats can avoid the sweep.

While Oregon is playing great in this last series and has secured the series win, a victory today won't change much. The Ducks are sitting in fifth place and even if the Wildcats pull of the win, their records for the season would be tied giving Oregon the higher seeding based on head-to-head play.

Oregon certainly has the momentum coming into today's game, but if the Wildcats play as well as they did last night, they could certainly give the Ducks a run for their money. 

How To Watch

May
21
2022

Arizona at Oregon

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Oregon (IN)
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
