How to Watch Arizona at USC in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arizona visits Pac-12 rival USC on Saturday in the second game of a three-game set with the Trojans

Arizona is looking to keep pace with the top teams of the Pac-12 this weekend when it takes on USC.

How to Watch Arizona at USC in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Arizona (OUT)

Live stream the Arizona at USC game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats came into the weekend tied with Oregon in the standings, two games back of Oregon State and one game back of UCLA.

They are within striking distance and with a series next weekend against the Beavers they have a real shot at making a move in the standings.

Before they can get ready for Oregon State they need to take care of a USC team that came into the weekend just 6-15 in the Pac-12.

It has been a rare down year for the Trojans in conference play and this weekend they are trying to get back on track against a good Arizona team.

USC is searching for its first Pac-12 series win since beating rival UCLA two out of three back in the middle of March.

Since then they have dropped six straight series, but this weekend they are trying to reverse that trend and get a big win against the Wildcats.

