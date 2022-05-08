Arizona and USC battle on Sunday in the rubber match of their three-game series in college baseball.

USC drew first blood in its series with Arizona on Friday, but the Wildcats bounced back with a 3-2 win on Saturday to even the series.

How to Watch Arizona at USC in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)

The Wildcats got a great pitching performance and scored two runs in the top of the eighth to break a 1-1 tie. They then held off a rally in the bottom of the ninth to get the close win.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for Arizona after it was upset by Grand Canyon earlier this week.

Sunday, it will look to win its second straight Pac-12 series and get a victory against a USC team who is just 7-16 in conference play this year.

It has been an unusually tough season in conference play for the Trojans as they are normally near the top of the Pac-12 standings.

They have won just one Pac-12 series this year, but Sunday they have a chance to make it a second.

They have only been swept twice this year, but just haven't been able to get over the hump since knocking off UCLA two out of three times to open up conference play.

Sunday they hope to reverse the trend against a Wildcats team that is trying to stay in second place in the conference standings.

