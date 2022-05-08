Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona at USC in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arizona and USC battle on Sunday in the rubber match of their three-game series in college baseball.

USC drew first blood in its series with Arizona on Friday, but the Wildcats bounced back with a 3-2 win on Saturday to even the series.

How to Watch Arizona at USC in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)

Live stream the Arizona at USC game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats got a great pitching performance and scored two runs in the top of the eighth to break a 1-1 tie. They then held off a rally in the bottom of the ninth to get the close win.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for Arizona after it was upset by Grand Canyon earlier this week.

Sunday, it will look to win its second straight Pac-12 series and get a victory against a USC team who is just 7-16 in conference play this year.

It has been an unusually tough season in conference play for the Trojans as they are normally near the top of the Pac-12 standings.

They have won just one Pac-12 series this year, but Sunday they have a chance to make it a second.

They have only been swept twice this year, but just haven't been able to get over the hump since knocking off UCLA two out of three times to open up conference play.

Sunday they hope to reverse the trend against a Wildcats team that is trying to stay in second place in the conference standings. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
8
2022

Arizona at USC

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_10913332
College Baseball

How to Watch Oregon at Oregon State

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
STANFORD BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Cal at Stanford

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
USATSI_17967047
College Baseball

How to Watch Arizona at USC in College Baseball

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
imago1009918467h
Fútbol Colombiano Primera División

How to Watch Envigado vs. Águilas Doradas

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
imago1003633346h
2022 CONCACAF Womens U-17 Championship

How to Watch Women's U-17 Championship: Mexico vs. United States

By Christine Brown12 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Indiana at Nebraska

By Evan Lazar32 minutes ago
May 6, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) and guard Chris Paul (3) try to get a loose ball during the fourth quarter in game three of the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks: Western Conference Semifinals Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff35 minutes ago
May 5, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers (7) celebrates with third baseman Ryan McMahon (24) and first baseman C.J. Cron (25) after the game against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Diamondbacks

By Evan Massey52 minutes ago
May 2, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz (2) is greeted by Wander Franco (5) after hitting a home run against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rays at Mariners

By Adam Childs52 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy