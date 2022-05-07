Arizona in the mix for a Pac-12 title but needs to take care of business at USC in college baseball on Friday.

Arizona (32-15) trails Oregon State by 2.0 games in the Pac-12 baseball standings as it heads to USC (22-20) for a three-game series that opens on Friday.

How to Watch Arizona at USC in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 6, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona (OUT)

The Wildcats took three of four in a non-conference series against Nevada last weekend before taking an 11-7 loss to Grand Canyon, also out of Pac-12 action, on Tuesday. Arizona's last conference series was April 22-24, when it took two of three from Arizona State.

Sophomore right-hander TJ Nichols takes the ball for the opener at Dedeaux Stadium. He has a 4.41 ERA and 1.45 WHIP in 63.1 innings over 11 starts with 60 strikeouts. Sophomore Chase Davis provides the power at the plate with 13 homers and 43 RBI while Tanner O'Tremba is slashing .377/.474/.613 and a team-best 46 RBI.

USC lost two of three at Washington State last weekend before a 6-0 win Tuesday over Cal State Northridge. The Trojans are last in the Pac-12 at 6-15. Arizona is 13-8 in conference action. Sophomore right-hander Jaden Agassi opens the series against the Wildcats for his eighth start. He has a 4.34 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 47.2 innings.

Junior Tyler Lozano has 10 home runs for USC while sophomore Adrian Colon-Rosado leads the club with 33 RBI. Another sophomore, Rhylan Thomas, is slashing .362/.423/.454.

