How to Watch Arizona State at Arizona in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arizona State visits rival Arizona on Saturday for the second of a three-game set with the Wildcats

Arizona State takes the short trip to rival Arizona for a weekend series looking to build off its three-game sweep of USC last weekend.

How to Watch Arizona State at Arizona in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)

Live stream the Arizona State at Arizona game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Sun Devils bats came alive during the series scoring 31 runs in the three wins and have now scored 58 runs in their last five games, all wins coming into the weekend.

It has been one of their best stretches of baseball this year and they are hoping to stay hot this weekend against Arizona.

The Wildcats, though, are looking to stifle their rival and get a big home series win this weekend.

Arizona had a tough last weekend as it dropped two of three to Utah. It was the second straight Pac-12 series that the Wildcats lost two of three and it dropped their conference record to 11-7 coming into the weekend.

They did get a two-game sweep of Creighton on Monday and Tuesday to bounce back, but now must try and take down an Arizona State team is lost to 10-6 in a non-conference game back on April 5th.

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Arizona State at Arizona in College Baseball

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
