How to Watch Arizona State at Santa Clara in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Both Arizona State and Santa Clara are looking to end three-game losing streaks.

Arizona State (14-19) and Santa Clara (17-13) will both try to snap three-game losing streaks when they square off at Stephen Scott Stadium in Santa Clara on Monday night.

How to Watch Arizona State at Santa Clara Today

Game Date: April 11, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Live stream Arizona State at Santa Clara on fuboTV:

After taking two-out-of-three from Pepperdine, Santa Clara was swept by BYU over the weekend. A pair of solo home runs from Efrain Manzo gave the Broncos the lead twice, but a two-run home run by the Cougars’ Joshua Cowden tied the game in the fourth inning and BYU would eventually pull away in a 9-5 victory in Sunday’s finale. Santa Clara’s Ozzie Pratt and Austin Deming both collected three hits and an RBI in the loss.

As for the Sun Devils, they also lost three-straight games in a weekend series against No. 14 Stanford. Despite scoring ten runs against the second-best pitching staff in the Pac-12, the Cardinal recorded 22 hits and 16 runs of their own with four home runs. Eventually, Stanford’s offense proved to be too much in a 16-10 win to sweep the Sun Devils.

Arizona State and Santa Clara will meet for one game on Monday afternoon.

How To Watch

April
11
2022

Arizona State at Santa Clara

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 2
Time
3
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
ARIZONA STATE BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Arizona State at Santa Clara in College Baseball

