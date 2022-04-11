How to Watch Arizona State at Santa Clara in College Baseball

Both Arizona State and Santa Clara are looking to end three-game losing streaks.

Arizona State (14-19) and Santa Clara (17-13) will both try to snap three-game losing streaks when they square off at Stephen Scott Stadium in Santa Clara on Monday night.

After taking two-out-of-three from Pepperdine, Santa Clara was swept by BYU over the weekend. A pair of solo home runs from Efrain Manzo gave the Broncos the lead twice, but a two-run home run by the Cougars’ Joshua Cowden tied the game in the fourth inning and BYU would eventually pull away in a 9-5 victory in Sunday’s finale. Santa Clara’s Ozzie Pratt and Austin Deming both collected three hits and an RBI in the loss.

As for the Sun Devils, they also lost three-straight games in a weekend series against No. 14 Stanford. Despite scoring ten runs against the second-best pitching staff in the Pac-12, the Cardinal recorded 22 hits and 16 runs of their own with four home runs. Eventually, Stanford’s offense proved to be too much in a 16-10 win to sweep the Sun Devils.

Arizona State and Santa Clara will meet for one game on Monday afternoon.

