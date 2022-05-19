Arizona State is on the road at Washington State this weekend for the final Pac-12 series of the season. While Washington State is not currently in contention to make the tournament, a few wins in this series have the potential to get the team there.

How to Watch Arizona State at Washington State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 19, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Washington (IN)

Live stream the Arizona State at Washington State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Sun Devils come into this series with an overall record of 25-27 and a Pac-12 record of 13-14. Most recently, the Sun Devils dropped a Pac-12 series to Oregon. While the team was able to pick up a 6-4 win in the second game, it lost the first game 11-3 and the third 15-5. With Washington State sitting second to last in the Pac-12 standings, Arizona State should have a much easier time in this series than it did in the last.

Washington State comes into this series with an overall record of 24-26 and a Pac-12 record of 9-18. In their last outing, the Cougars picked up a 3-0 win over Portland in a non-conference game on Tuesday. The Cougars put up one run each in the first three innings and stayed strong on defense to produce the win.

With the conference tournament beginning on Wednesday, these teams will need to do everything they can to prepare or fight for a spot in the bracket with this weekend's series.

Regional restrictions may apply.