How to Watch Arizona State at Washington State in College Baseball

Arizona State (25-28) has already secured a spot for next week's Pac-12 Conference tournament but has lost two straight games, including the opener of their final regular-season series at Washington State (25-26).

The Cougars won the opener on Thursday as Taylor Grant made a pair of fourth-inning runs stand up while firing a two-hit shutout. Grant struck out seven and faced just two batters over the minimum. Jacob McKean had an RBI double and Justin Van De Brake added an RBI single.

Right-hander Adam Tulloch is scheduled to start Friday for the Sun Devils. He is 2-3 with a 7.82 ERA and 1.85 WHIP in 61 innings, while 15 of his 16 appearances have been starts. He has struck out 76 batters. Nate Baez has 10 homers and 47 RBI for Arizona State while Joe Lampe has 11 bombs to go with 17 stolen bases.

Washington State will go with right-hander Cole McMillan, who is 4-5 in 13 starts. He has a 5.32 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in 71 innings. The Cougars have already been eliminated from contention for the Pac-12 tournament, which takes the top eight teams into the bracket.

The Sun Devils lead the all-time series 63-20 and are visiting Pullman for the first time since 2018.

