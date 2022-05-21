Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona State at Washington State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Washington State can sweep Arizona State for the first time ever with a Saturday victory

With wins in the first two games of their series with Arizona State (25-29), Washington State (26-26) has given itself a chance to finish better than .500, even if the Cougars can't qualify for next week's Pac-12 Conference tournament.

Washington State erased a 4-2 deficit on Friday with a five-run fifth inning en route to a 10-6 victory. Justin Van De Brake provided the big blow in that outburst with a grand slam, his third home run of the season. 

It negated a big day for Sun Devils left fielder Will Rogers, who was 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBI. His two-run shot in the top of the fifth staked Arizona State to its 4-2 lead.

The Cougars are 21-63 against the Sun Devils and have never swept a series from ASU. Arizona State will be seeded between sixth and eighth in the eight-team Pac-12 tournament, depending on Saturday's results. 

Washington is sixth at 14-16 and has no conference games remaining. California and Arizona State are 13-16 in Pac-12 play and Arizona State owns the tiebreaker over both teams.

