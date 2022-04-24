Arizona State and Arizona battle Sunday afternoon in the rubber game of their three-game set in college baseball.

Arizona State is looking to win a big road series at rival Arizona after losing the first game of the series in extra innings.

How to Watch Arizona State at Arizona in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

The Sun Devils blew a 4-0 lead late against the Wildcats in the first game and then gave up a run in the bottom of the 10th to take a 7-6 loss on Friday. They bounced back on Saturday when they built a 6-0 lead after four innings and then held on for an 8-5 win.

The win got them back to .500 overall at 20-20 and improved their Pac-12 record to 9-8 and Sunday, they will look to get a second straight win against the Wildcats.

Arizona will look to knock them back down to .500 and get a big home series win instead.

The loss on Saturday dropped the Wildcats to 27-13 overall and 12-8 in the Pac-12. They have played great outside of the conference but are still trying to find some consistency in conference play.

Getting a win on Sunday would be huge, especially against their rival. The Wildcats need to win games at home and can't afford to drop a series on their own turf.

