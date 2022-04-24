Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona State at Arizona in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arizona State and Arizona battle Sunday afternoon in the rubber game of their three-game set in college baseball.

Arizona State is looking to win a big road series at rival Arizona after losing the first game of the series in extra innings.

How to Watch Arizona State at Arizona in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Arizona State at Arizona game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Sun Devils blew a 4-0 lead late against the Wildcats in the first game and then gave up a run in the bottom of the 10th to take a 7-6 loss on Friday. They bounced back on Saturday when they built a 6-0 lead after four innings and then held on for an 8-5 win.

The win got them back to .500 overall at 20-20 and improved their Pac-12 record to 9-8 and Sunday, they will look to get a second straight win against the Wildcats.

Arizona will look to knock them back down to .500 and get a big home series win instead.

The loss on Saturday dropped the Wildcats to 27-13 overall and 12-8 in the Pac-12. They have played great outside of the conference but are still trying to find some consistency in conference play.

Getting a win on Sunday would be huge, especially against their rival. The Wildcats need to win games at home and can't afford to drop a series on their own turf.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
24
2022

Arizona State at Arizona

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16925009 (2)
College Baseball

How to Watch Nevada at San Jose State in College Baseball

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_17922367 (3)
College Baseball

How to Watch Arizona State at Arizona in College Baseball

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_17941072
College Baseball

How to Watch Michigan State at Northwestern in College Baseball

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_18141761
USFL Softball

How to Watch the Breakers vs. Bandits

By Alex Barthjust now
NEVADA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Pepperdine at Santa Clara

By Matthew Beighlejust now
USATSI_18137010
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch GEICO 500 in NASCAR Cup Series

By Phil Watsonjust now
USATSI_14505756
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch ClubCorp Classic, Final Round in PGA Tour Champions Golf

By Phil Watsonjust now
imago0046920813h
College Softball

How to Watch UCLA at Oregon State in College Softball

By Christine Brownjust now
USATSI_17666213 (1)
College Softball

How to Watch Colorado State at Fresno State in College Softball

By Christine Brownjust now
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy