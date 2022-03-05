Arizona State heads on the road for the first time this season, beginning a three-game series with San Diego State Friday night at Tony Gwynn Stadium.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. San Diego State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar 4, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Arizona State comes into this series 3-6 on the season. The Sun Devils were able to put up runs on No. 4 Oklahoma State in a mid-week series scoring 11 times over two games but ultimately found themselves on the wrong side of a sweep.

San Diego State is also 3-6 but has played a number of close games recently. Two of the Aztecs' last three contests have been decided by just one run, with the middle game an 8-5 loss to Hawaii that took 15 innings.

Each team is expected to turn to a lefty on the mound Friday night looking to turn things around. Junior West Virginia transfer Adam Tulloch has been the series starter for the Sun Devils so far this year. He's thrown 11 innings over two starts this season and has a 3.27 ERA. Opponents are hitting .057 against him.

The Aztecs will likely turn to sophomore TJ Fondtain, who will also be making his third start of the year. He's been nearly unhittable in two starts this year, with a 0.87 ERA and .77 WHIP. Last time out against Hawaii, he allowed just three hits and no runs in six innings while striking out seven hitters.

First pitch Friday night is set for 7 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on Stadium 2.

