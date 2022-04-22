Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona vs. Arizona State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Friday, Arizona State and Arizona begin a three-game series in college baseball in Tucson.

Both Arizona State and Arizona have met in the middle of the pack in the Pac-12 after ups and downs in recent weeks. The Sun Devils are currently on their longest winning streak of the year while the Wildcats have been up and down in recent weeks and just dropped out of the Baseball American Top 25. There's a lot on the line for both teams heading into this weekend's series between the two in Tucson, which begins Friday night.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Arizona State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona

Live stream Arizona vs. Arizona State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Arizona State's current winning streak is five games long. That includes a sweep of USC last weekend, as well as non-conference mid-week wins against Santa Clara and Cal State Northridge.

Tuesday's win over CSUN helped the team climb back to .500 on the season. The Sun Devils are now 19-19 on the season and 8-7 in conference play.

Arizona's fall out of the Top 25 comes after dropping two of three games to Pac-12 foe Utah last weekend. However, the Wildcats responded in a big way by beating Creighton on the road Monday and Tuesday, with wins of 6-0 and 9-1. They're now 26-12 this season, and 11-7 against Pac-12 opponents.

This will be the second meeting of the year between the Grand Canyon State rivals. Arizona State took the first matchup 10-6 back on April 5. Sophomore right fielder Kai Murphy had one of his best games of the season against the Wildcats, going 2-for-4 with a home run and three runs driven in.

Regional restrictions may apply.

