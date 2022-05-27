With both Arizona and Arizona State having a 1-1 record in Pac-12 baseball tournament play, one team's tournament will end with its second loss today.

Arizona and Arizona State will square off today for day three of the Pac-12 tournament. Both teams are currently 1-1 in tournament play, allowing them to make it to today's game.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Arizona State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 27, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

On day one, the No. 5 Wildcats pulled off a slight upset by beating No. 4 seeded Oregon 8-6, advancing them to the winner's bracket where they played No. 1 seeded Stanford. Unfortunately for them, the Wildcats could not pull off two upsets in a row and fell to the Cardinal 15-8, dropping their overall record to 36-22.

Arizona State had the misfortune of being paired against Stanford in round one and lost 6-3 sending the Sun Devils down to the losers' bracket. Luckily, the Sun Devils were able to play Oregon to a 4-2 win sending the Ducks back to Eugene with nothing to show for their performance in the tournament.

The last time these two teams played each other was in the middle of the season in Pac-12 play in which Arizona took two wins out of three to win the series. While one would like to believe Arizona will be victorious once again, with how well Arizona State played against Stanford, it's really anyone's ballgame.

