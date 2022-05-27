Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona vs. Arizona State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With both Arizona and Arizona State having a 1-1 record in Pac-12 baseball tournament play, one team's tournament will end with its second loss today.

Arizona and Arizona State will square off today for day three of the Pac-12 tournament. Both teams are currently 1-1 in tournament play, allowing them to make it to today's game. 

How to Watch Arizona vs. Arizona State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 27, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

Live stream the Arizona vs. Arizona State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

On day one, the No. 5 Wildcats pulled off a slight upset by beating No. 4 seeded Oregon 8-6, advancing them to the winner's bracket where they played No. 1 seeded Stanford. Unfortunately for them, the Wildcats could not pull off two upsets in a row and fell to the Cardinal 15-8, dropping their overall record to 36-22. 

Arizona State had the misfortune of being paired against Stanford in round one and lost 6-3 sending the Sun Devils down to the losers' bracket. Luckily, the Sun Devils were able to play Oregon to a 4-2 win sending the Ducks back to Eugene with nothing to show for their performance in the tournament. 

The last time these two teams played each other was in the middle of the season in Pac-12 play in which Arizona took two wins out of three to win the series. While one would like to believe Arizona will be victorious once again, with how well Arizona State played against Stanford, it's really anyone's ballgame. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
27
2022

Arizona vs. Arizona State

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

ARCA RACE
ARCA Racing Series

How to Watch ARCA Racing Series at Charlotte

By Brandon Rushjust now
imago1011619128h (1)
College Baseball

How to Watch the Big Ten Baseball Tournament: Indiana vs. Illinois

By Alex Barthjust now
imago1011021063h
College Baseball

How to Watch Arizona vs. Arizona State in College Baseball

By Christine Brownjust now
TEXAS A&M BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch the SEC Baseball Tournament: Alabama vs. Texas A&M in College Baseball

By Alex Barth30 minutes ago
LACROSSE
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch Maryland vs Boston College in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
imago1011619118h
College Baseball

How to Watch Nevada vs. UNLV in College Baseball

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Aug 26, 2021; Owings Mills, Maryland, USA; Scottie Scheffler plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the BMW Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
PGA Tour

How to Watch Charles Schwab Challenge, Second Round

By Brandon Rush2 hours ago
France Nations Leauge
UEFA Nations League

2022-23 UEFA Nations League Preview: Top teams to watch, rising talents and group guide

By Tom Sunderland2 hours ago
LAS. VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY XFINITY
NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

How to Watch Alsco Uniforms 300, Qualifying

By Brandon Rush2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy