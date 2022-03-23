No. 11 Arizona looks to add to its current six-game winning streak on Wednesday, when the Wildcats visit New Mexico.

After a weekend sweep over a ranked then-ranked Stanford team, No. 11 Arizona has now won six games in a row. The Wildcats can make it seven consecutive wins and eight in nine Wednesday when they face New Mexico in Albuquerque.

How to Watch Arizona vs. New Mexico in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: March 23, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream Arizona vs. New Mexico on fuboTV:

Arizona took the first two games of last week's series by one-run margins, winning 3-2 on Saturday and 6-5 on Sunday. By the time Monday's game rolled around, the Cardinal were no longer ranked and Arizona pumped its own stock with a 10-3 win.

Sophomore outfielder Chase Davis had a big game on Monday, hitting his team-leading seventh and eighth home runs of the year, driving in six runs total.

With those wins, Arizona is now 16-4 on the season. Wednesday will be the Wildcats' fifth road game, they're 3-1 away from Tucson so far.

New Mexico nearly picked up a sweep this past weekend, beating Wichita State 4-0 on Friday followed by a 12-9 shootout win on Saturday. However, the Shockers struck back with a 13-7 win in the finale.

The Lobos are driven offensively by outfielder Lenny Junior Ashby. The sophomore leads the team in most major statistical categories including batting average (.333), OPS (1.032), home runs (6), and RBIs (20).

First pitch Wednesday night is at 8 p.m. ET. You can find the game on Stadium 1.

