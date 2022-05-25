Arizona vs. Oregon Stream: Watch online, TV channel

After squaring off last weekend, Arizona and Oregon meet again on Wednesday to play in the Pac-12 baseball tournament.

The Pac-12 baseball tournament begins on Wednesday with a familiar matchup. Oregon and Arizona met last weekend for a three-game series to close out the regular season and now start the tournament against each other as the fourth and No. 5 seeds.

How to Watch the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 25, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington

The Ducks swept last week's series, although things were close in two of the three games. After a 10-4 final score on Thursday, Oregon held on for wins of 4-3 and 5-3 on Friday and Saturday.

Junior Oregon infielder Drew Cowley proved to be a problem for the Wildcats. Cowley went 7-for-11 in the series with two doubles.

By picking up those three wins, Oregon finished the season 35-21 and 18-12 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona also ended up 35-21, but the Wildcats were 16-14 in conference games.

As a team, the Ducks had the best offense in the Pac-12 in 2022. They hit .307 as a team and scored 415 runs and both of those numbers were the best in the conference.

Meanwhile, Arizona's lineup boasts one of the best pure hitters in the conference. Sophomore catcher Daniel Susac hit .363 this year while driving in 54 runs and both of those numbers ranked top five among Pac-12 players.

The winner of this game gets the winner of the Arizona-Stanford game later in the Day. The loser faces the loser of that game in an elimination game, with both of those games taking place on Thursday.

