Arizona vs. Oregon Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament: Arizona vs. Oregon in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After squaring off last weekend, Arizona and Oregon meet again on Wednesday to play in the Pac-12 baseball tournament.

The Pac-12 baseball tournament begins on Wednesday with a familiar matchup. Oregon and Arizona met last weekend for a three-game series to close out the regular season and now start the tournament against each other as the fourth and No. 5 seeds.

How to Watch the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 25, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington

Live stream Arizona vs. Oregon on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Ducks swept last week's series, although things were close in two of the three games. After a 10-4 final score on Thursday, Oregon held on for wins of 4-3 and 5-3 on Friday and Saturday.

Junior Oregon infielder Drew Cowley proved to be a problem for the Wildcats. Cowley went 7-for-11 in the series with two doubles.

By picking up those three wins, Oregon finished the season 35-21 and 18-12 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona also ended up 35-21, but the Wildcats were 16-14 in conference games.

As a team, the Ducks had the best offense in the Pac-12 in 2022. They hit .307 as a team and scored 415 runs and both of those numbers were the best in the conference.

Meanwhile, Arizona's lineup boasts one of the best pure hitters in the conference. Sophomore catcher Daniel Susac hit .363 this year while driving in 54 runs and both of those numbers ranked top five among Pac-12 players.

The winner of this game gets the winner of the Arizona-Stanford game later in the Day. The loser faces the loser of that game in an elimination game, with both of those games taking place on Thursday.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

May
25
2022

Arizona vs. Oregon

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Washington
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

ARIZONA BASEBALL
College Baseball

Arizona vs. Oregon Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth16 seconds ago
LOUISVILLE
College Baseball

Pittsburgh vs. Louisville Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth50 minutes ago
ALABAMA BASEBALL
College Baseball

Alabama vs. Arkansas Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
IOWA BASEBALL
College Baseball

Penn State vs. Iowa stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth2 hours ago
TEXAS LONGHORNS BASEBALL
College Baseball

Texas vs. Oklahoma State Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth2 hours ago
Tennis
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch French Open Day 4

By Kristofer Habbas5 hours ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022 French Open, 2nd Round

By Kristofer Habbas7 hours ago
May 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) and right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) celebrate with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
May 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) and right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) celebrate with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy