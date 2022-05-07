How to Watch Arkansas at Auburn in College Baseball

On Saturday in college baseball action, Arkansas will hit the road to take on Auburn.

The 2022 college baseball season will continue forward on Saturday with quite a few good matchups to watch. With the season quickly winding down, fans know how important every single game can be. One intriguing matchup to watch today will feature Arkansas hitting the road to face off against Auburn.

How to Watch the Arkansas Razorbacks at Auburn Tigers Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: SEC Network (National)

Prior to today's game, the Razorbacks have gone 35-11 and are in good shape when it comes to potential postseason contention. Arkansas is expected to be a very serious contender following the regular season. Last time out, the Razorbacks ended up beating Auburn by a final score of 11-8.

On the other side of today's game, the Tigers hold a 31-15 record. Just like the Razorbacks, Auburn is expected to be a threat to compete in tournament play. The Tigers are looking for some revenge after losing in game one of this series.

Fans are not going to want to miss out on watching this game. Both of these teams are very talented and should put on a show. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the big victory this evening.

