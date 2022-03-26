Arkansas heads to conference rival Missouri for a big three-game SEC series with the Tigers in college baseball.

Arkansas heads into its weekend series with the Tigers on an 11-game winning streak and a perfect 3-0 record in the SEC.

How to Watch Arkansas at Missouri in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

The Razorbacks picked up a huge series sweep of Kentucky last weekend. It was a big opening conference weekend for them that put them at the top of a loaded SEC.

They were supposed to play a midweek game against Omaha but it got canceled and it gave them a good break heading into this series with Missouri.

The Tigers get a second straight tough weekend as they opened SEC play with Vanderbilt last week. They dropped all three of the games to the Commodores to start off conference play 0-3.

Missouri had won three straight games coming into the series with Vanderbilt, but the Tigers just couldn't keep up with the loaded Commodores.

This weekend it doesn't get much easier against an Arkansas team that is rolling heading into this series.

The Razorbacks are looking like one of the best teams in the conference and the Tigers will have to play well to get an upset win this weekend.

