Skip to main content

How to Watch Arkansas at Missouri in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arkansas heads to conference rival Missouri for a big three-game SEC series with the Tigers in college baseball.

Arkansas heads into its weekend series with the Tigers on an 11-game winning streak and a perfect 3-0 record in the SEC.

How to Watch Arkansas at Missouri in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

Live stream the Arkansas at Missouri game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Razorbacks picked up a huge series sweep of Kentucky last weekend. It was a big opening conference weekend for them that put them at the top of a loaded SEC.

They were supposed to play a midweek game against Omaha but it got canceled and it gave them a good break heading into this series with Missouri.

The Tigers get a second straight tough weekend as they opened SEC play with Vanderbilt last week. They dropped all three of the games to the Commodores to start off conference play 0-3.

Missouri had won three straight games coming into the series with Vanderbilt, but the Tigers just couldn't keep up with the loaded Commodores.

This weekend it doesn't get much easier against an Arkansas team that is rolling heading into this series.

The Razorbacks are looking like one of the best teams in the conference and the Tigers will have to play well to get an upset win this weekend.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
26
2022

Arkansas at Missouri

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (Local)
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 19, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates after assisting on a goal scored by Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blackhawks at Golden Knights

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Mar 24, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Alexandre Carrier (45) controls the puck ahead of Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 24, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates after a goal past Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) in the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_17932137
Lacrosse

How to Watch Bellarmine at North Carolina in College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
USATSI_17925547
College Baseball

How to Watch Arkansas at Missouri in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_17967833
College Basketball

How to Watch Division II National Championship: Northwest Missouri State vs. Augusta

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
RUGBY
College Rugby

How to Watch St. Mary's at California in College Rugby

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
RUGBY copy
Major League Rugby

How to Watch NOLA Gold at Old Glory DC

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
RUGBY copy
Major League Rugby

How to Watch New England Free Jacks at Rugby ATL

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy