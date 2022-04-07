Skip to main content

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Florida in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 2 Arkansas heads on the road for the first time in two weeks this weekend. The Razorbacks begin a three-game SEC series against Florida on Thursday.

No. 2 Arkansas is among the top teams in the juggernaut that is the SEC this year. This weekend, the Razorbacks face a road test, as they'll take on Florida for three games in a series beginning on Thursday. 

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Florida in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 7, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream Arkansas vs. Florida on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Razorbacks come into this game 22-5 on the season and 7-2 in conference play, with wins in 15 of their last 17 games. Last weekend, they took the first two games against Mississippi State before falling 5-3 in 12 innings in the finale, snapping a four-game winning streak. On Tuesday, they rebounded in a big way, beating Central Arkansas 21-9.

Florida also picked up a mid-week win over an in-state opponent, beating Florida A&M 13-3. That improved the Gators' record to 19-10 on the year. It was also their first game against an unranked opponent in over two weeks. Dating back to March 25, their schedule has included then-No. 21 LSU, No. 5 Florida State and No. 23 Georgia. They went 3-5 during that stretch.

Things don't get any easier looking forward with the Razorbacks, another matchup with Florida State and No. 19 Vanderbilt on deck. No. 1 Tennessee is right around the corner as well.

Thursday night's pitching matchup is highlighted by lefty Florida sophomore Hunter Barco, who has been one of the best starters in the nation this year. Barco is 5-1 in seven starts this year, with a 1.87 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 43.1 innings. 

He'll be opposed by former Razorbacks quarterback, Senior righty Connor Noland. Noland is 4-1 through seven starts with a 3.79 ERA.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
7
2022

Arkansas vs. Florida

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18027058
NHL

How to Watch Canadiens at Devils

By Phil Watson3 minutes ago
USATSI_18027273
NHL

How to Watch Flyers at Blue Jackets

By Phil Watson3 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) is fouled as he drives to the basket by Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic at Charlotte Hornets

By Phil Watson3 minutes ago
METS
MLB

New York Mets at Washington Nationals

By Ben Macaluso3 minutes ago
USATSI_18010051
Lacrosse

How to Watch Duke at Virginia Tech in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar3 minutes ago
Michigan Hockey
College Hockey

Denver vs. Michigan in Men's College Hockey

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
USATSI_17988731
College Baseball

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Florida in College Baseball

By Alex Barth3 minutes ago
Apr 2, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) controls the puck against the St. Louis Blues during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA;Arizona Coyotes defenseman Kyle Capobianco (75) looks to clear the puck with Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) in pursuit during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy