No. 2 Arkansas is among the top teams in the juggernaut that is the SEC this year. This weekend, the Razorbacks face a road test, as they'll take on Florida for three games in a series beginning on Thursday.

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Florida in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 7, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

The Razorbacks come into this game 22-5 on the season and 7-2 in conference play, with wins in 15 of their last 17 games. Last weekend, they took the first two games against Mississippi State before falling 5-3 in 12 innings in the finale, snapping a four-game winning streak. On Tuesday, they rebounded in a big way, beating Central Arkansas 21-9.

Florida also picked up a mid-week win over an in-state opponent, beating Florida A&M 13-3. That improved the Gators' record to 19-10 on the year. It was also their first game against an unranked opponent in over two weeks. Dating back to March 25, their schedule has included then-No. 21 LSU, No. 5 Florida State and No. 23 Georgia. They went 3-5 during that stretch.

Things don't get any easier looking forward with the Razorbacks, another matchup with Florida State and No. 19 Vanderbilt on deck. No. 1 Tennessee is right around the corner as well.

Thursday night's pitching matchup is highlighted by lefty Florida sophomore Hunter Barco, who has been one of the best starters in the nation this year. Barco is 5-1 in seven starts this year, with a 1.87 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 43.1 innings.

He'll be opposed by former Razorbacks quarterback, Senior righty Connor Noland. Noland is 4-1 through seven starts with a 3.79 ERA.

